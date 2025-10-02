Southeast Wisconsin weather: Summer-like weekend ahead

Cloud cover kept highs in the lower 70s around Milwaukee yesterday. It also allowed overnight lows to remain fairly uniform across the region. Lows fell into the mid-60s at the lakefront and the mid to upper 50s farther inland.
Mid- and high-level clouds exit Wisconsin today, leading to full sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs will range from the lower to mid-70s lakeside to the lower 80s farther inland.
Watch: Watching for near-record heat this weekend
Summer-like heat sets in for the weekend, boosting high temperatures to near-record levels. Highs will climb well into the 80s across all of southeast Wisconsin. The warmest days will be Friday and Saturday, when lakeside highs reach the mid-80s. Inland communities could make a run into the upper 80s, with a few spots near 90.
The Friday through Sunday forecast highs are within a couple of degrees of the record highs for each of those days.
Storm Team 4 is monitoring a potential pattern shift next week. A cold front is expected to stall over the Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers are possible, and highs will tumble through the 70s into the lower to mid-60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 74 Lake 82 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 63
Wind: Calm
FRIDAY: Sunny and Very Warm
High: 84 Lake 88 Inland
SATURDAY: Sunny, Breezy, Very Warm and Humid
High: 86 Lake 88 Inland
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Warm, and Humid
High: 81 Lake 84 Inland
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers
High: 72
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.