Cloud cover kept highs in the lower 70s around Milwaukee yesterday. It also allowed overnight lows to remain fairly uniform across the region. Lows fell into the mid-60s at the lakefront and the mid to upper 50s farther inland.

Mid- and high-level clouds exit Wisconsin today, leading to full sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs will range from the lower to mid-70s lakeside to the lower 80s farther inland.

Watch: Watching for near-record heat this weekend

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Summer-like weekend ahead

Summer-like heat sets in for the weekend, boosting high temperatures to near-record levels. Highs will climb well into the 80s across all of southeast Wisconsin. The warmest days will be Friday and Saturday, when lakeside highs reach the mid-80s. Inland communities could make a run into the upper 80s, with a few spots near 90.

The Friday through Sunday forecast highs are within a couple of degrees of the record highs for each of those days.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a potential pattern shift next week. A cold front is expected to stall over the Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers are possible, and highs will tumble through the 70s into the lower to mid-60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74 Lake 82 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 63

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Sunny and Very Warm

High: 84 Lake 88 Inland

SATURDAY: Sunny, Breezy, Very Warm and Humid

High: 86 Lake 88 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Warm, and Humid

High: 81 Lake 84 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers

High: 72

