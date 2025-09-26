Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Summer-like weekend

Strong high pressure dominates the weather pattern over the next several days. Southeast Wisconsin is looking at an extended period of sunny and dry weather through next week. A light westerly wind will become more northeasterly later today. Highs will climb into the mid-70s at the lakefront and near 80 farther inland.

Southwest winds will boost temperatures into the lower to mid-80s on Saturday.

Winds off Lake Michigan will lower highs into the 70s early next week, but temperatures are expected to remain several degrees above average.

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 74 Lake 80 Inland
Wind W to NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds
Low: 59
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: AM Patchy Fog; Sunny and Warm
High: 84

SUNDAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 74

MONDAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 76 Lake 81 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 73

