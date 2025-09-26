Strong high pressure dominates the weather pattern over the next several days. Southeast Wisconsin is looking at an extended period of sunny and dry weather through next week. A light westerly wind will become more northeasterly later today. Highs will climb into the mid-70s at the lakefront and near 80 farther inland.

Watch: When the 80s return

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Summer-like weekend

Southwest winds will boost temperatures into the lower to mid-80s on Saturday.

Winds off Lake Michigan will lower highs into the 70s early next week, but temperatures are expected to remain several degrees above average.

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 74 Lake 80 Inland

Wind W to NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds

Low: 59

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: AM Patchy Fog; Sunny and Warm

High: 84

SUNDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 74

MONDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 76 Lake 81 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.