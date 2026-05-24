Southeast Wisconsin weather: Summer-like start to the week

Other than a few morning showers today, we continue to be mostly dry with temperatures warming up. Highs today will be in the 70s for most with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

Memorial Day Monday looks mostly dry with a very small chance of an isolated shower, especially in the northwest. I wouldn't change or cancel any outdoor plans for these small rain chances. Everyone reaches the 80s on Memorial Day.

Tuesday is warm too - highs in the mid 80s!

70s return Wednesday, but it'll still be rather warm westward. The week comes with little chances for rain.

WATCH: Will we see temperatures reach the 80s tomorrow?

Summer-like start to the week

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: AM Showers; PM Mostly Sunny

High: 76

Wind: NW 5 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 55

Wind: SE 5 MPH

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm; Slight Rain Chance

High: 83

Wind: S 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78; Inland 84

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72; Inland 79

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