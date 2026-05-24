Southeast Wisconsin weather: Summer-like start to the week

Other than a few morning showers today, we continue to be mostly dry with temperatures warming up. Highs today will be in the 70s for most with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.
Memorial Day Monday looks mostly dry with a very small chance of an isolated shower, especially in the northwest. I wouldn't change or cancel any outdoor plans for these small rain chances. Everyone reaches the 80s on Memorial Day.
Tuesday is warm too - highs in the mid 80s!
70s return Wednesday, but it'll still be rather warm westward. The week comes with little chances for rain.
WATCH: Will we see temperatures reach the 80s tomorrow?
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO
TODAY: AM Showers; PM Mostly Sunny
High: 76
Wind: NW 5 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 55
Wind: SE 5 MPH
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm; Slight Rain Chance
High: 83
Wind: S 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 85
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 78; Inland 84
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72; Inland 79
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