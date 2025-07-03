Cooler by the lake and warmer inland today. Very nice weather closer to the lake with a breeze out of the northeast keeping temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, while inland spots push into the upper 80s once again.

What used to be a weak cold front is now stuck across the state, which will be the focus for some pop-up afternoon showers and storms today, with the best chance inland.

When the heat and humidity really arrives:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Stuck front brings pop-ups

You will notice the humidity starting to jump up today, but more so into the 4th and the weekend. Models suggest some morning showers and storms are possible on the 4th, then dry for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Highs will push toward 90 degrees tomorrow, with heat index values in the upper 90s.

Most of Saturday will be dry, hot and humid, with highs in the 90s. Lots of storms are expected toward the western half of the state late in the day along a cold front. That will bring a chance for some weakening storms into the overnight hours Saturday.

The front will move across our area on Sunday, keeping the chance for showers and storms. Behind the front looks to be a nice day for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Few PM Pop-Up Storms

High: 83 Lake, 88 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Iso. Shower/Storm, Partly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: SE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Hot and Humid, AM Ch. Shower/Storm, PM Looks Mainly Dry

High: 90

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, Humid, Chance Storms At Night

High: 93

SUNDAY: Chance Showers & Storms

High: 83

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.