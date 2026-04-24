Southeast Wisconsin weather: Stray Friday Shower; Spectacular Spring Weekend

Overnight lows fall into the lower 40s. Sunshine returns for the weekend. Highs climb into the upper 50s at the lakefront while inland locations make it into the lower/mid 60s.

It's looking like a perfect Spring weekend!

Storm Team 4 is monitoring the potential for showers/storms next Monday. An area of low-pressure will develop on the Plains and move northeastward into the Great Lakes. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon & evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has indicated a potential for severe weather near the State Line into Illinois. Severe weather chances will hinge on whether the low arrives in time to capture daytime heating.

Highs remain close to average next week - in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

WATCH: Will there be a potential for showers/storms next Monday?

Stray Friday Shower; Spectacular Spring Weekend

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Breezy

High: 68

Wind: S to NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 43

Wind: N 5 mph

SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 58 Lake 65 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58 Lake 65 Inland

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 63 Lake 70 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 62

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