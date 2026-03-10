Record-breaking warmth gives way to a March tumble! NE winds have kicked in overnight — allowing temperatures to fall all the way back to the 30s overnight. Patchy dense fog has moved into south-central Wisconsin from Illinois. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Walworth County and may be extended as the fog bank shifts.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Storm chances and possible snow

Much of Tuesday remains dry. Breezy NE winds continue — keeping highs in the lower 40s. Some places may not leave the 30s today (especially near the lake). Meanwhile, a small outbreak of severe weather is expected across portions of Illinois & Indiana later today. These scattered showers and storms will blossom near a strong frontal boundary draped over north-central IL. While we remain well North of this boundary, storms may still clip parts of southern Wisconsin late this evening. The strongest storms would be capable of producing large hail and gusty winds. A slight risk of severe weather remains for far SE Wisconsin.

As an area of low-pressure pushes East, cold air wraps around the system and descends into Wisconsin. Snow showers are expected to move in late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon. As temperatures fall to freezing (esp. North of Milwaukee), slick/slippery conditions may develop. Highs drop into the upper 30s.

Thursday starts out with some sunshine before clouds roll back in later in the day. Multiple clipper systems move through the Great Lakes late in the week and over the weekend. Precipitation type is highly dependent on the tracks of these systems. Rain is expected Thursday night into Friday. Another round of wintry mix rolls in late Friday and through the weekend. Stay tuned for updates on this messy forecast and plan for cooler weather to remain through early next week.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Chilly; PM Showers/Storms

High: 44

Wind: NE 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms; Some could be Strong (mainly South)

Low: 34

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rain/Snow Mix Likely; Less Than 1" Snow

High: 37

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Rain/Mix

High: 44

FRIDAY: Rain/Snow Mix; Breezy & Chilly

High: 46

SATURDAY: Chance Rain/Snow Mix; Cloudy & Chilly

High: 40

