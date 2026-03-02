Meteorological Spring is off to a mild and potentially rainy start! Overnight lows have fallen into the teens/20s thanks to ample clearing.

With low-pressure to the North, winds remain out of the southeast. Highs will climb into the lower-mid 40s farther inland. Highs may remain in the upper 30s at the lakefront.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spring showers approaching

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spring showers approaching

A scattered area of rain/snow showers will move through the central Plains early Tuesday. SE Wisconsin may catch the northern fringes of this activity — prompting a chance for an early AM Mix, then light rain showers. A narrow band of more steady rain may set up over southern Wisconsin with areas to the South seeing more patchy drizzle.

As soon as this rain clears the area late Tuesday, clearing is expected into Wednesday. Highs remain in the lower-mid 40s. Rain stays to the South on Wednesday, but the first of two low-pressure centers lifts northward late Wednesday evening. Scattered showers are expected on Wednesday night and Thursday. A few claps of thunder cannot be ruled out. A more widespread chance of rain is in the 4Cast for Friday/early Saturday. Again, some thunder is possible with a few downpours. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest!

Weekend high temperatures surge into the mid/upper 50s towards the end of the week.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 39

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Lows: 30

Wind: SE 3-5 mph

TUESDAY: Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 41

Wind: E 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Rain

High: 44

THURSDAY: Rain Likely

High: 46

FRIDAY: Rain Likely

High: 58

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.