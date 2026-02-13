Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spring-like weekend

The thaw has arrived, so get ready for a lot of melting snow. Sunshine is back today as highs top out in the upper 40s, near 50.

A clear sky overnight will allow lows to tumble into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Patchy fog is possible across southeast Wisconsin tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

A storm system in the southern U.S. will avoid the Midwest, but cloud cover is anticipated to move in tomorrow. As a result, highs will be a touch cooler — only in the lower 40s.

More warm weather returns Sunday and into Monday, as afternoon highs surge toward and above 50 degrees.

The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday. A cold front will knock temperatures back into the 30s by the end of next week.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 48

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; Patchy Fog Possible

Lows: 30

Wind: W 5 mph

SATURDAY: Chance AM Fog; Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 46

