Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spotty Wednesday sprinkles; cooler & comfortable weather ahead

A much calmer stretch of weather moves into southern Wisconsin in the days ahead. High pressure is slowly making its way to the Great Lakes region. Northerly winds bring in cooler air to Wisconsin.

A few spotty sprinkles may pop up throughout the day, but not much rain is expected. Sunshine then takes over for Thursday and Friday with highs reaching into the mid-70s to lower 80s.

A much stronger cold front arrives late Friday night into Saturday. At this point, scattered showers are possible along the frontal boundary. Temperatures will fall steadily over the weekend. Highs may reach the upper 70s on Saturday and then fall to the upper 60s to near 70 on Sunday. Morning lows may tumble into the upper 40s and 50s by Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy; Spotty Sprinkle

High: 74

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 65

Wind: N 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance Overnight Showers

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler

High: 70

