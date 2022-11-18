Say hello to Old Man Winter: Temps plunge in SE Wisconsin

Spotty snow showers and cold temperatures Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs climb into the mid to upper 20s by the early afternoon, but west winds 15-25 mph will make it feel more like 5-15°.

Bitterly cold wind chills continue into the weekend. Morning temperatures will be in the teens Saturday, with wind chills -5° to 0°. We'll have a few more snow showers swing through with 1/2" possible. Highs climb into the upper 20s by the afternoon with wind chills 5-15°.

Temperatures and wind chills bottom out Saturday night with lows 10-15° and wind chills -10° to 0°. Winds will be west 15-20 G30 mph.

High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies and some warmer temperatures Sunday through Tuesday, with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s. Winds will still cut the temperatures a bit, making it feel more like the low 30s.

If you're travelling for Thanksgiving, there is a chance we could have snow Thursday into Friday. The timing and amount of snow is still being worked out, but have a backup plan just in case.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty snow showers. Breezy

Accumulation: Trace

High: 29

Wind: W 15-20 G35 mph

Wind chill: 5-15°

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy

Low: 17

Wind: SW 15 G35 mph

Wind chill: -5° to 0°

SATURDAY: Light snow. Cloudy. Breezy

Accumulation: <1/2"

High: 28

Wind: W 15-20 G30 mph

Wind chill: 5-15°

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy

Low: 14

Wind: WSW 15-20 G30 mph

Wind chill: -10° to 0°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 29

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Wind chill: 10-15°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 41

Wind: W 15-20 mph

Wind chill: 20-25°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 45