Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spotty Halloween rain

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a clipper system moving in from the northwest. Halloween starts out with sunshine, but more cloud cover moves in later in the day.

Widely scattered showers will rotate around the area of low pressure, with the greatest chances in southwest Wisconsin early this afternoon. Rain may enter southeast Wisconsin late this evening, just in time for the tail end of trick-or-treating. A rain jacket may be required just in case. Highs top out in the lower 50s.

Scattered showers continue overnight and into the first part of Saturday. Not much rain is expected, just up to a quarter of an inch at best. Given enough cold air aloft, some graupel may mix in. Rain will taper off later in the afternoon.

Sunshine returns on Sunday before another system clips Wisconsin late Sunday night. A few showers may clip areas far north of Milwaukee during this timeframe.

Highs jump into the lower and mid-50s by early next week. This warmer trend will give way to more seasonable temperatures by the end of the week.

FRIDAY: PM Scattered Showers; Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 52

Wind NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Scattered Showers; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 37

Wind: NW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers/Graupel; Partly Sunny

High: 48

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers

High: 52

MONDAY: Increasing Sunshine; More Mild

High: 57

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58

