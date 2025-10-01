Southeast Wisconsin weather: Some clouds today; summer-like heat this weekend

Summer-like heat continues for the remainder of the week. Mid- and high-level clouds spread over Wisconsin this morning and will stick around through the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees cooler as a result — topping out in the lower 70s lakeside and just shy of 80 inland.

Watch: When temps could reach the 90s

Some clouds today; summer-like heat this weekend

Full sunshine returns tomorrow, and temperatures will warm up in response. Expect highs in the mid-70s lakeside and lower 80s farther inland.

The heat peaks over the weekend as afternoon high temperatures climb well into the 80s. Some areas west of Milwaukee could approach 90.

A weak frontal boundary drops in late Sunday into Monday, which could trigger a few light showers. While not completely fall-like, high temperatures dip back into the 60s and 70s by mid-next week.

WED: Partly Cloudy

High: 71 Lake 78 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 58 Lake 55 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURS: Mostly Sunny

High: 75 Lake 82 Inland

FRI: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 83 Lake 88 Inland

SAT: Mostly Sunny

High: 83 Lake 86 Inland

SUN: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 80 Lake 84 Inland

