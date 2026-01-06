Scattered showers have begun to overspread southern Wisconsin during the overnight hours. While freezing rain concerns are low, there is a chance that slick or slippery conditions could develop where temperatures are near freezing. This is more likely in northern Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties.

Watch: When we'll reach the 40s

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Soggy Tuesday

On-and-off rain continues throughout the day, with highs topping out near 40 degrees. A few snowflakes may mix in on the tail end of this system as it departs late this afternoon or early evening.

Sunshine returns tomorrow as highs climb into the lower to mid-40s.

Even warmer weather is expected on Thursday before a round of rain overnight into Friday. Highs top out in the mid-40s to near 50. Rain wraps up by early Friday. Long-range computer models are coming into better agreement on how the weekend may play out. A second round of precipitation may favor snowfall on Saturday. There are still questions about the timing and track of the system. If you have weekend plans, stay tuned to the forecast.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

TUESDAY: Rain Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Tapering Off; Patchy Fog Possible

Low: 29

Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Rain Likely Late

High: 45

FRIDAY: Chance AM Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

SATURDAY: Snow/Rain Mix Likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

