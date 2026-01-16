Southeast Wisconsin weather: Snowy weekend

Scattered snow showers are moving through southeast Wisconsin early Friday morning. While only about 1 inch of accumulation is expected, the snow may create slick conditions for the morning commute.

The most persistent snow will exit the area by midmorning. Additional snow showers are possible this afternoon. These will be less widespread but could reduce visibility. Only minor additional accumulation is expected.

Highs will climb into the mid-30s today, thanks to breezy southwest winds.

On-and-off snow showers will continue through the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the teens tonight. Highs will top out in the upper teens and lower 20s. Only minor accumulations are expected.

Arctic air will plunge into the Great Lakes by Monday. Lows will fall to around 0 degrees, while highs will remain in the single digits and lower teens. Wind chills could drop into double digits below zero during this period.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: Early AM Snow Showers; Then isolated PM Snow showers; Total Snow 1-3"

High: 35

Wind: W 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Light Snow; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

Lows: 15

Wind: W 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Scattered Snow Showers & Windy; Minor Accumulation

High: 22

SUNDAY: Scattered Snow Showers & Windy.; Minor Accumulation

High: 18

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Cold

High: 6

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Snow; Partly Sunny

High: 16

