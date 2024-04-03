Southeast Wisconsin weather: Snow in some areas, rain in others

Two different scenes are playing out this morning across southeastern Wisconsin. Inland areas are dealing with snow accumulation from overnight while areas near the lakefront are mainly wet. A rain and snow mix continues as an area of low-pressure spins through the Great Lakes.

A lull in precipitation was noted this morning near the lakefront, but as the low jogs back to the east, more rain and snow is expected. Accumulations will be minor, if any, at the lakefront. Meanwhile, steady snow continues far NW of Milwaukee. An additional 1-3" is possible a bit farther inland.

Winds could gust as high as 30-40 miles per hour today in areas west of the Kettle Moraine. It'll be a breezy day for much of the region. Highs only top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows dip into the mid 30s.

Wrap-around rain & snow showers continue into Thursday. Sunshine breaks back out on Friday and Saturday before another round of showers arrives on Sunday.

Highs will steadily climb through the 40s and into the 50s by early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow Far Inland; Rain & Snow Mix Near the LakeAccum: 1-3" Far Inland

High: 40

Wind: W/NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Rain/Snow Mix; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 35

Wind: N 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Scattered rain/snow showers; Cloudy & Windy

High: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 45

SUNDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 48

