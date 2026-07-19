Southeast Wisconsin weather: Smoke today, storms tomorrow

The thick smoke will help block some of the sunshine today, keeping our temperatures a bit lower. Expect highs in the low 80s.

Monday is hot and humid as the smoke starts to clear out. We see a return of rain and storms with severe weather mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Later this week, our highs will be back down to the low 80s and even the upper 70s.

WATCH: Thick smoke will help block some of the sunshine today, keeping temperatures a bit lower.

Smoke today, storms tomorrow

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smoky Skies

High: 80

Wind: E 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Areas of Smoke

Low: 66

Wind: SE 5 MPH

MONDAY: Smoke Starts to Dissipate, Storms Likely

High: 90

Wind: SW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Sl. Chance

High: 86

Wind: NW 10-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler

High: 75

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Sl. Chance

High: 82

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