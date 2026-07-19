Southeast Wisconsin weather: Smoke today, storms tomorrow

The thick smoke will help block some of the sunshine today, keeping our temperatures a bit lower. Expect highs in the low 80s.
Monday is hot and humid as the smoke starts to clear out. We see a return of rain and storms with severe weather mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Later this week, our highs will be back down to the low 80s and even the upper 70s.
WATCH: Thick smoke will help block some of the sunshine today, keeping temperatures a bit lower.
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smoky Skies
High: 80
Wind: E 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Areas of Smoke
Low: 66
Wind: SE 5 MPH
MONDAY: Smoke Starts to Dissipate, Storms Likely
High: 90
Wind: SW 5-15 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Sl. Chance
High: 86
Wind: NW 10-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler
High: 75
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 81
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Sl. Chance
High: 82
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