Southeast Wisconsin weather: Showers & warmer temperatures

Scattered showers are moving by early Wednesday morning. Given temperatures near & below-freezing far West, a few slick spots cannot be ruled out due to a thin glaze of ice. Temperatures will quickly warm through sunrise — quickly melting any ice on elevated surfaces. Sunshine breaks out this afternoon as highs climb into the lower 60s.

Another round of showers is likely early Thursday and again early Friday. Highs jump into the upper 50s on Thursday. Clouds will break into Friday afternoon. Highs will be a touch cooler — in the lower 50s.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Showers and warmer temperatures

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Showers and warmer temperatures

Sunshine kicks off the weekend, but showers/storms return by Sunday and early next week. A more active pattern sets up into Mid-April.



WEDNESDAY: Chance AM Rain; Becoming Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Mild

High: 63

Wind: S 10-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 45

Wind: S 10-20 G 30 mph

THURSDAY: Showers Likely Early, Then Partly Cloudy

High: 57

FRIDAY: Showers Likely Early, Then Partly Cloudy

High: 50 lake 55 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52 Lake 60 Inland

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 70

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