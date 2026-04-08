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Chris Taylor wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judge Chris Taylor is headed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The win adds to the court's liberal majority, with Taylor the 4th Democrat-backed candidate in a row to win.
Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judge Chris Taylor is headed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The win adds to the court's liberal majority, with Taylor the 4th Democrat-backed candidate in a row to win.
Chris Taylor wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election
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Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judge Chris Taylor is headed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

When the race was called, Taylor had 57% of the vote, compared to opponent Maria Lazar's 43%.

The win adds to the court's growing liberal majority, with Taylor the fourth Democrat-backed candidate in a row to win an election — with Jill Karofsky winning in 2020, Janet Protasiewicz winning in 2023 and Susan Crawford winning in 2025. Liberal-leaning justices now hold five of the court's seven seats.

Watch: Chris Taylor wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Chris Taylor wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Taylor, who served in the state Legislature as a Democrat from 2011 to 2020, emphasized that the race was nonpartisan.

"I think the values that I'm running on are Wisconsin values. They are American values. I believe that courts have to play a strong role in protecting individual rights and liberties," Taylor said.

She has been endorsed by all four liberal-leaning justices, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and dozens of Wisconsin judges.

Taylor ran against Republican-backed Maria Lazar.

This year's election had a much lower profile than previous Wisconsin Supreme Court elections that saw record spending.

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