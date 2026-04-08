Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judge Chris Taylor is headed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

When the race was called, Taylor had 57% of the vote, compared to opponent Maria Lazar's 43%.

The win adds to the court's growing liberal majority, with Taylor the fourth Democrat-backed candidate in a row to win an election — with Jill Karofsky winning in 2020, Janet Protasiewicz winning in 2023 and Susan Crawford winning in 2025. Liberal-leaning justices now hold five of the court's seven seats.

Watch: Chris Taylor wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Chris Taylor wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Taylor, who served in the state Legislature as a Democrat from 2011 to 2020, emphasized that the race was nonpartisan.

"I think the values that I'm running on are Wisconsin values. They are American values. I believe that courts have to play a strong role in protecting individual rights and liberties," Taylor said.

She has been endorsed by all four liberal-leaning justices, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and dozens of Wisconsin judges.

Taylor ran against Republican-backed Maria Lazar.

This year's election had a much lower profile than previous Wisconsin Supreme Court elections that saw record spending.

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