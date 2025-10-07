Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scattered showers continued overnight across much of southern Wisconsin. The on-and-off rain will gradually subside and exit the region toward daybreak. Cloud cover will gradually thin out this afternoon, leading to a mostly sunny sky. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Showers ending; finally fall

Fall weather has finally arrived — a clear sky and light breeze overnight will allow lows to tumble into the mid to upper 40s lakeside. Meanwhile, a few spots could drift into the upper 30s farther inland.

The National Weather Service Sullivan office has issued the first frost advisory of the season for south-central Wisconsin counties. Storm Team 4 will be monitoring for any expansions of that advisory. As of now, patchy frost is possible in low-lying and sheltered areas farther inland.

Sunshine sticks around through midweek, but highs will trend cooler. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the lower to mid-60s in Milwaukee. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s over the weekend. The next best chance of rain arrives late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday of next week.

TOMORROW: Showers Ending; Afternoon Sunshine

High: 65
Wind: N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 47 Lake 39 Inland
Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDS: Mostly Sunny and Cooler
High: 60

THUR: Mostly Sunny
High: 62

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 68 Lake 73 Inland

