We have a very slow-moving weather system that will be affecting the area for the next several days. It will NOT rain all day, every day, but there will be scattered showers or a few t'storms at times through Wednesday. So that is your story for your Saturday as well with some scattered showers and storms. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

Tonight is the same story with some scattered showers and storms with lows in the low 60s.

Sunday, there will be plenty of dry hours, but the potential is still there for a few scattered showers or a t'storm. Highs will top out once again in the mid 70s.

Yes, the chances of scattered storms will continue on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We may start to get a bit quieter as we head towards Thursday into the upcoming weekend. Still no big cool downs over the next week.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered Weekend Showers and Storms

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered Weekend Showers and Storms

TODAY: A few breaks of sun with scattered showers

or a T'storm.

High: 76.

Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers or a t'storm.

Low: 63.

Wind: Bec. S 3-8 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few more scattered showers or

a T'storm.

High: 76.

Wind: ESE 3-8 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of

a scattered shower or T'storm.

High: 78.

TUES: Partly cloudy with a continued chance

of a scattered shower or t'storm.

High: 77.

WEDS: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

a shower or storm.

High: 72.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.