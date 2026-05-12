Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is brewing the 4Cast from 1848 Coffee!

It's a coffee shop with deep roots in New Berlin. The coffee is roasted in-house each day, and flavors are even named after roads around the city.

You'll need the caffeine this morning with morning temps in the 30s & 40s!

Scattered showers roll into Wisconsin this morning and may persist into the afternoon. A warm front coupled with breezy SW winds will bolster temperatures into the 70s today. If clouds/rain are able to clear during the afternoon, a few storms will be possible. However, if cloud cover sticks around, the storm chance decreases.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers and possible storms

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers and possible storms

Gusty NW winds remain overnight as lows drop into the 40s. 60s & sunshine are expected for Wednesday & Thursday.

Another round of showers/storms is possible on Friday before a big warm up takes place on Saturday. The latest computer guidance has suggested it may stay dry on Saturday — allowing temperatures to soar towards 80-degrees! Stay tuned for updates!



TUESDAY: Scattered Showers; Breezy & Warm

High: 74

Wind: SW 15-20 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Ending; Gradual Clearing

Low: 46 Lake 43 Inland

Wind: NW 15 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60 Lake 62 Inland

FRIDAY: Showers Likely

High: 74

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

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