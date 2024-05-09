Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool with scattered showers

Scattered showers are likely today with the best chances for rain along and south of I-94. Cloudy skies, breezy winds and cool temperatures are also in the forecast for today. Highs will get stuck in the 50s across southeastern Wisconsin.

Skies will clear tonight into Friday bringing back some sunshine. Highs will get back into the 60s Friday with cooler temperatures lakeside due to a breeze out of the southeast. A cold front will slide southeast across the state late Friday. That will bring the chance for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder Friday evening into Friday night.

Overall, the weekend is looking pretty dry and nice with temperatures in the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. Both days there will be a very small chance for a rain shower or two to pop up.



THURSDAY: Scattered Showers Likely; Cloudy, Cool & BreezyHigh: 55

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing, Chilly

Low: 43

Wind: N 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny Turning Partly Cloudy, Chance Evening Showers

High: 62

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Chance Shower

High: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance Shower Late

High: 73

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Shower

High: 67

