More scattered rain showers and some thunder today. Just like yesterday, there will be plenty of dry periods between any showers starting later this morning. The highest chances for raindrops this morning will be south of I-94.

This afternoon and evening, we will see a weak cold front bring the chance for a few more pop-up showers and storms, with some small hail possible. Again, the nature of these showers and storms will be hit or miss. Between any rain, it will be a nice day with temperatures well into the 60s and even near 70 inland.

Recent models keep our winds out of the south-southwest, which should help limit the lake breeze to right along the lakefront.

See when the highest chances for raindrops this morning will be:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered rain, warmer temps

Only a small chance of rain on Thursday, mainly north of I-94. With a breeze from the northeast, temperatures will get stuck in the mid-50s by the lake, with mid-60s inland. A better chance for rain area-wide on Friday as a low-pressure system tracks across the region. Highest rain chances will be in the morning, with some clearing later in the day.

A nice-looking weekend forecast, just a bit cool for Saturday. Highs for the first half of the weekend will be in the 50s—low 50s by the lake and upper 50s inland. Partly cloudy into Sunday, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Hit Or Miss Sct. Showers/StormsHigh: 65 Lake, 70 Inland

Wind: S 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Shower

Low: 47

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 55 Lake, 65 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Likely

High: 56 Lake, 60 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 52 Lake, 58 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58 Lake, 65 Inland

