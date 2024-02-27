Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Record-breaking warmth but watch for storms

Get ready for all four seasons of weather of the next twenty four hours.
Get ready for all-season weather over the next 24 hours! Showers and storms turn to a blast of cold air and even snow showers by tomorrow morning.

Breezy southwest winds have brought in much warmer air to southeastern Wisconsin. Temperatures are still hovering in the 50s & will continue a rapid climb towards 70-degrees all across the region. Milwaukee stands a good chance at breaking the record high of 65-degrees.

Later this afternoon, a warm front may trigger a few showers across SE Wisconsin. Given the warm temperatures & low-level moisture, a few storms are possible. Strong to severe storms are possible - one or two could produce damaging hail and/or wind. Stay with Storm Team 4 as we track any storms later today. The storm threat ends as a strong cold front drops into Wisconsin from the NW. Temperatures tumble from the 60s & 70s into the teens and 20s by daybreak Wednesday. Wind chills could drop into the teens.

A few snow showers are possible, leaving a dusting to half an inch of accumulation. Any wet pavement from the previous showers/storms may freeze - leading to slick & slippery spots Wednesday morning. Highs will barely crack 30-degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

After another chilly night, afternoon highs gradually climb back into the 40s & 50s towards the end of the week. Next weekend is looking sunny & warm - with highs reaching 60° by Sunday.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy; PM Chance Showers/StormsHigh: Up to 70 at the Lake, 73 Inland
Wind: SW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms; Turning Cold & Blustery; Change to Snow
Low: 20
Wind: W/NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance Early Snow; Blustery with Gradual Clearing
High: 28
Wind Chills: Teens and 20s

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
High: 42

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 57

