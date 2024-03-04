Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy and stormy evening on the way

We're seeing a mild start to the day on this Monday morning, with temperatures in the 40s for most. But a cold front is working in from the northwest and will stall over our area. That will leave a big temperature contrast across southeastern Wisconsin. Highs this afternoon will range from the low 70s near the state line to 50s along the lake and north.

That front will bring a very high chance for showers and storms. The activity looks to stay west of Madison through the lunchtime hour before storms become possible mid afternoon into the evening across the entire area. There is the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm, mainly south of I-94. We have a marginal risk for severe weather, a level 1 out of 5, across parts of southeast Wisconsin. Hail, gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out with any stronger storms that get going.

Rain will continue for most of the overnight hours into early Tuesday morning before clearing. Temperatures will become more seasonable the next several days with highs in the 40s. The next system brings rain chances Friday into Saturday.



MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, Rain/Storms Likely LaterHigh: 56, 70s south

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Rain & Storms Likely

Low: 39

Wind: NNE 10-20 G 25

TUESDAY: Very Early AM Rain, Decreasing Clouds, Windy

High: 46

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 45

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 47

FRIDAY: Rain Likely

High: 46



