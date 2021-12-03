Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain, sleet, and snow Friday morning

Light rain, sleet, and snow this morning. The area will be split from northwest to southeast, with temperatures staying above freezing south of a line from Beaver Dam to Port Washington. This will keep precipitation as rain showers south, but north of this line expect some light snow into Friday morning with little accumulation possible on grass and elevated surfaces. Showers will wrap up around midday, but skies will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunny skies return Saturday, with highs near 40 degrees in the afternoon. A storm system will develop as it move across the state Sunday, bringing us some rain showers Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s. As this storm moves east, colder air and moisture will wrap around the backside of it, bringing us light snow Monday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

TODAY: AM rain, sleet, and snow. Mostly cloudy
High: 44
Wind: SE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 30
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 40
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers. Windy
High: 44
Wind: SE 15-25 G35 mph

MONDAY: Morning snow showers. Mostly sunny. Windy
High: 35
Wind: NW 15-25 G35 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon snow showers
High: 33

