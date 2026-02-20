Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain changing to snow as temperatures cool for the weekend

A complex area of low-pressure is swinging through Wisconsin this morning. The overall track has shifted farther northwest — leading to lesser snowfall totals across SE Wisconsin. There has also been a delay in the changeover from rain to snow. Overnight showers left 0.25 - 0.5" of rain. Gusty SW winds become westerly today. A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas near and South of I-94 effective 6A to 3P. Wind gusts could top 45 mph.

On & off rain/snow chances will continue into the early afternoon as the low-pressure system exits. Snow accumulation is more likely far West of Milwaukee. A larger area near the lakefront will not see any accumulation due to warmer temperatures by the time the precip arrives. Rain/snow mix will roll through Milwaukee around 9-10A. Light snow flurries may persist into the afternoon. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Cooler weather takes over for the weekend — with highs only in the lower/mid 30s. A few light snow showers are possible late Saturday night into Sunday.

WIND ADVISORY FOR JEFFERSON, WAUKESHA, MILWAUKEE, WALWORTH, RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES FROM 6A - 3P

FRIDAY: AM Rain to Snow and Windy. Less Than 1" MKE, Up to 2" Far West

High: 40

Wind: SW/W 15-25 G45 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 26

Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Flurries Possible

High: 35

SUNDAY: Chance Light Snow

High: 31

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 28

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 38

