Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain changing to snow as temperatures cool for the weekend

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain changing to snow as temperatures cool for the weekend

A complex area of low-pressure is swinging through Wisconsin this morning. The overall track has shifted farther northwest — leading to lesser snowfall totals across SE Wisconsin. There has also been a delay in the changeover from rain to snow. Overnight showers left 0.25 - 0.5" of rain. Gusty SW winds become westerly today. A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas near and South of I-94 effective 6A to 3P. Wind gusts could top 45 mph.

On & off rain/snow chances will continue into the early afternoon as the low-pressure system exits. Snow accumulation is more likely far West of Milwaukee. A larger area near the lakefront will not see any accumulation due to warmer temperatures by the time the precip arrives. Rain/snow mix will roll through Milwaukee around 9-10A. Light snow flurries may persist into the afternoon. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Cooler weather takes over for the weekend — with highs only in the lower/mid 30s. A few light snow showers are possible late Saturday night into Sunday.

WIND ADVISORY FOR JEFFERSON, WAUKESHA, MILWAUKEE, WALWORTH, RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES FROM 6A - 3P

FRIDAY: AM Rain to Snow and Windy. Less Than 1" MKE, Up to 2" Far West
High: 40
Wind: SW/W 15-25 G45 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 26
Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Flurries Possible
High: 35

SUNDAY: Chance Light Snow
High: 31

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 28

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 38

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

weather-cams.png

Watch TMJ4's Live Weather Cams

Report a typo