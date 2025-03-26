Areas of patchy frost this morning with light winds and temperatures in the 20s. A mix of sun and clouds will make it feel very similar to yesterday with highs in the mid 40s near the lake with a light breeze from the southeast. Areas inland will make a run at the low 50s today as mild air builds to our west.

A weak disturbance will bring the chance for a few rain showers late tonight into the early morning hours Thursday. Overall, a cloudy but mild Thursday afternoon with highs well into the 50s, expect a lake breeze later in the day.

A strong warm front will lift towards southern Wisconsin Friday morning! That will bring the chance for a rain shower or thunderstorm early then a warm and mainly dry afternoon! Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s by the lake with areas inland pushing into the 70s!

Watch to see when the rain arrives:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Quiet today, active pattern ahead

High temperatures on Saturday will be near 60 degrees in the morning, then temperatures fall quickly into the 40s in the afternoon. Rain and thunderstorm chance will increase of Saturday into Sunday.

As temperatures cool even further Sunday night there will be a chance for a wintry mix on the back side of the low pressure into Monday morning. It will be a chilly home opener with wind chills in the 20s all day long!

WEDNESDAY: Partly CloudyHigh: 45 Lake, 52 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Iso Showers Late

Low: 36

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Iso. AM Showers, Mostly Cloudy

High: 53

Wind: SW-SE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: AM Ch. Shower/Storm, Dry PM

High: 68 Lake, Inland 72

SATURDAY: Chance Showers/Storms, Falling Temps

High: 58 (PM 40s)

SUNDAY: Chance Showers, Night Mix Possible

High: 44

