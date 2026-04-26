Southeast Wisconsin weather: Pleasant Sunday with Storms Monday

There is more sunshine in store for us today with high temperatures ranging from the 50s lakeside to the mid 60s inland.

Storm Team 4 is tracking an area of low pressure moving to Wisconsin on Monday. This will likely bring our next round of rain and storms on Monday. Any severe weather will depend on how far north a warm front can reach. If strong storms are allowed to develop, all severe impacts are possible.

Right now, the forecast shows this front stretching right through Southern Wisconsin. Two rounds of storms will be possible, one during the early afternoon, and another later in the evening, with the evening round likely being more severe.

After Monday, we dry up and slowly cool down with highs in the lower 50s by the end of the week.

WATCH: Will we be seeing severe storms tomorrow?

Pleasant Sunday with Storms Monday

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 57 Inland: 62

Wind: E 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 45

Wind: E 10-15 mph

MONDAY: PM Rain/Storms; Some Severe

High: 64

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 55

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 53

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 53

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