The weather couldn’t be more perfect for Labor Day! Sunshine and 70s are expected — great for any outdoor plans.

Overnight lows have fallen into the 40s and 50s across most of southern Wisconsin. Given the clear sky and light winds, some patchy dense fog has developed around and near the Kettle Moraine. While the fog is not widespread, use low-beam headlights and increase following distance if you’ll be out early this morning.

Watch: A couple more days of warmth

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Perfect Labor Day weather

Expect abundant sunshine today with highs climbing into the mid- to upper 70s.

The sunshine continues into Tuesday before a strong cold front drops in from the north. Scattered showers are expected as the front moves by on Wednesday. Highs will only top out in the 60s to cap off the week.

MONDAY: AM Patchy Fog; Sunny and Beautiful

High: 75

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 58

Wind: E 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Chance Showers

High: 72

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 62

Friday: Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 65

