Southeast Wisconsin weather: Pausing the autumn chill; nice warm-up on the way

The autumn chill is taking a brief pause this week as warmer air works into the Midwest.

Overnight lows have fallen into the upper 40s to near 50 in Milwaukee. A few upper 30s were seen far inland and in low-lying areas.

Watch: When we might hit 80 again

Pausing the autumn chill; nice warm-up on the way

Sunshine is back today as highs climb into the lower 70s. The center of high pressure is passing overhead and is now shifting east. Southerly winds will continue to usher in warmer air in the days ahead.

Highs jump into the mid-70s through the middle of the week. There is a slight chance for showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Most of this rain may stay far northwest of Milwaukee.

The warm stretch continues through the late-week period. Highs may reach back toward 80 degrees by Friday and Saturday. It is also during this time we may run into a stray shower or storm. Stay with Storm Team 4 as we get closer!

MON: Mostly Sunny

High: 71

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 54 Lake 50 Inland

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUES: Mostly Sunny, Increasing Clouds, then Overnight rain possible

High: 74

Wind: S 10-15 mph

WED: Partly Cloudy

High: 75

THUR: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

FRI: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

