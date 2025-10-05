Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: One More Warm Day, then Changes Monday

We have one more really warm day for your Sunday, with temperatures getting close to record levels for the day in the mid-80s. It will be quite breezy today with winds out of the SSW. We may cool just a bit right along the lakefront at times.

We'll see a few clouds later tonight with mild lows in the low 60s.

Some relief from the heat arrives Monday with chances increasing through the day of a scattered shower or storm, but then showers are likely on Monday night. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.

After any lingering shower ends early Tuesday morning, we'll get some cooler temps and sunshine back with highs in the mid-60s.

We'll hold on to the 60s until the end of the upcoming week, but then 70 again next weekend, which really isn't that cool for this time of year.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.
High: 86, Record 87 (1997). Though cooler at times right along the lakefront.
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 30 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds late.
Low: 63.
Wind SSW 6-12 MPH.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers or a t'storm,
developing, especially during the night.
High: 75.
Wind: Bec. N 6-12 MPH.

TUESDAY: Cooler and becoming mostly sunny.
High: 66.

WEDS: Mostly sunny.
High: 67.

THURS: Mostly sunny.
High: 68.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy.
High: 68.

