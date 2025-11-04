Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice mild stretch of weather

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Another mild fall day is on tap with highs topping out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A bit more cloud cover is expected today, but at least it won't be as windy.

Winds ramp up again on Wednesday as another area of low pressure passes by to the north. Most of the rain and precipitation will miss southeast Wisconsin to the north. The next chance for showers arrives late Thursday night and into Friday.

Another weekend system is worth watching late Saturday and into Sunday. This will drag much colder air into the Great Lakes, prompting our first chance for wintry mix and snow showers. Stay tuned for the latest!

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild, and Not As Windy

High: 60
Wind: W/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 48
Wind: SE/W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Windy
High: 56

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Rain
High: 54

FRIDAY: Chance AM Rain; Mostly Cloudy
High: 57

SATURDAY: Chance PM Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 46

