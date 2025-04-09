Clouds are building this morning with messy weather ahead. We’re starting in the 30s and warming into the low 40s by midday. Rain moves in from the west this afternoon.

Falling rain and evaporation will cool the atmosphere enough to mix in some wet snow. Areas with more snow could see a slushy accumulation on grass.

When you could see snowflakes and minor accumulations:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nasty afternoon rain and snow mix

Most of the activity winds down tonight, with cloudy skies lingering into Thursday. An isolated shower is possible Thursday, with highs in the low 40s. Sunshine returns Friday into the weekend, along with warmer temps — highs in the 50s by the lake and 60s inland. A small chance for rain moves in late Sunday into Monday as a system passes to our north.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with PM Rain/Snow Mix, Slushy Accumulation PossibleHigh: 42

Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mix Ends Early, Cloudy

Low: 34

Wind: E 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Rain Shower

High: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 46 Lake, 51 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52 Lake, Inland 60

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Shower Late

High: 57 Lake, Inland 66

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.