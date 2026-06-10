Southeast Wisconsin weather: Multiple rounds of severe storms are possible as temperatures heat up

Storm Team 4 is monitoring several rounds of strong to severe storms over the next 48 hours. High heat and humidity set the stage for these storms — some of which could produce gusty winds, hail and an isolated tornado.

Warm and humid conditions have allowed fog to develop near the lakefront this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for lakeside counties until 7 a.m. Filtered sunshine will allow highs to spike in the upper 80s with heat index values topping in the mid-90s. The first round of thunderstorms develops just West of Wisconsin and races Eastward this afternoon (between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.). All types of severe weather will be possible with this round of storms.

Another round of storms quickly follows the first — mainly striking during the late evening hours. Areas that were missed by the first round of storms stand the best chance for severe weather with this round. These storms will be efficient rain producers with flooding being a concern into the overnight hours.

After an overnight lull in activity, another round of showers/storms rolls by on Thursday afternoon/evening. The greatest potential for severe weather will be near & South of I-94. Once again, all types of severe weather will be possible.

An Enhanced (Level 3) risk of severe weather has been placed over SE Wisconsin both today and tomorrow. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest.

Quiet and cooler conditions move in on Friday followed by another chance for storms late Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid; PM Severe Storms Likely

High: 87

Heat Index: 90-95°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms Early; Some Strong; Then Partly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: S 10-15 G 25 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm and Humid; PM Severe Storms Likely

High: 87

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 83

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 86

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.