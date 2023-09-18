Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny Monday with highs in the 70s inland

Today is going to be a lot like yesterday with lots of sunshine and a cool breeze off Lake Michigan. High temperatures should range from the middle 60s lakeside to the lower 70s inland.

A warm front may bring a few showers to the area late tonight and into tomorrow. Any rain should be widely scattered and only up to a quarter inch of rain is expected.

The last few official days of summer will feel very much like summer with daily highs reaching 80 degrees Wednesday through Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny High: 68 Lake 73 Inland

Wind: NW to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Slight Ch. Showers Late

Low: 57

Wind: E to S 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 70

WEDS: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight ch. Showers.

High: 80

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny And Warm

High: 83

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 84

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.