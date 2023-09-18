Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny Monday with highs in the 70s inland

Today is going to be a lot like yesterday with lots of sunshine and a cool breeze off Lake Michigan. High temperatures should range from the middle 60s lakeside to the lower 70s inland.
A warm front may bring a few showers to the area late tonight and into tomorrow. Any rain should be widely scattered and only up to a quarter inch of rain is expected.

The last few official days of summer will feel very much like summer with daily highs reaching 80 degrees Wednesday through Saturday.

TODAY:      Mostly Sunny            High: 68 Lake 73 Inland
            Wind: NW to E 10 mph

TONIGHT:   Increasing Clouds. Slight Ch. Showers Late
            Low: 57
            Wind: E to S 10 mph

TUESDAY:    Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
            High: 70

WEDS:       Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight ch. Showers.
            High: 80

THURSDAY:   Mostly Sunny And Warm
            High: 83

FRIDAY:    Mostly Sunny and Warm
            High: 84

