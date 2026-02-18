Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning thunder, then sunny and 60

Scattered showers and a few storms are moving through southeast Wisconsin early this morning. Rain and cloud cover will quickly clear the region by late morning, leading to ample sunshine.

Southwest winds pick up behind the rain, gusting as high as 35 mph. This will lead to fire weather concerns. Embers could spread quickly and ignite dry brush that has now been exposed after the snowmelt.

Highs top out near 60 today. Overnight lows fall back into the 30s as more cloud cover moves in. Highs top out in the mid to upper 40s tomorrow as we anticipate our next area of low pressure.

This system moves in from the south, sending scattered showers and a few isolated storms into southern Wisconsin by the late afternoon or early evening. Rain mixes with and then transitions to light snow overnight. A few light snow showers are possible by Friday’s morning commute. Storm Team 4 is monitoring a swath of heavier snow that is expected to stay far northwest of Milwaukee. Any changes in the track of this system will impact snowfall totals. Stay tuned.

Cooler weather is forecast for the weekend, with highs in the 30s.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

WEDNESDAY: Bec. Mostly Sunny, Windy, and Warm

High: 60(Record 67)

Wind: W 15-25 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 35

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Chance PM Showers/Iso. Thunder

High: 48

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Rain/Snow Mix Likely; Minor Snow Accumulation

High: 40

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; A Few Flurries Possible

High: 34

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 32

