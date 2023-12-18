Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning snow showers, then cold and very windy

Here comes the cold air and breezy winds!

A cold front passed through last night opening the doors up for cold air to spill south. We have seen a few snow showers overnight with a dusting of snow in some areas. A few more snow showers could lead to minor accumulations in some areas that could cause a few slick spots. That cold air is being accompanied by a very strong wind out of the northwest. Winds will gust near 40 mph. That will keep temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s, but more importantly will make it feel more like the teens.

Tonight will be cold with low temperatures falling into the teens. Some single digit wind chills will be possible before winds calm down.

Temperatures will slowly moderate through the middle of the week. Highs will be back in the low 40s by Wednesday and will push near 50 by the weekend! Not looking good for a white Christmas as the odds continue to drop near 0%.

MONDAY: AM snow showers, then cold and very windyHigh: 34

Wind Chill: 10°-20°

Wind: NW 15-25 Gusts up to 45 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, cold

Low: 19

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds

High: 36

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer

High: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 45

FRIDAY: Cloudy, chance showers

High: 46

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.