We saw a widespread one to three inches of rain on Friday and another inch of rain overnight.

We have river flood warnings in effect for the Lower Fox River near New Munster and Root River at Raymond through Tuesday.

Many in Southeast Wisconsin are seeing ponding water and saturated lawns. We have seen our average amount of April rain in just the last five days.

We may see a stray shower overnight Saturday. Lows fall near freezing.

Watch: Will it rain on Easter Sunday?

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Stray showers over the next few days

Easter Sunday looks to remain dry. We will see mostly cloudy skies and breezy westerly winds. Highs remain in the lower to mid 50s.

There is another chance for showers late Sunday night but we are more likely to see rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 on air and online for the latest weather updates.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Stray showers

Low: 33

Wind: W 10-15 mph

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, rain possible late

High: 50

Wind: W 10-15

MONDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 48

Wind: N 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Chance mix

High: 57

THURSDAY: Chance showers

High: 60

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