We are watching a batch of showers and a few thunderstorms rolling through the area this morning. The heavier downpours have been a little farther west and southwest. The good news is this rain will not last all day. Actually, by this afternoon, most of the rain should be done, and we may even see a few breaks of sun. Highs today will top out in the mid-70s, and even a little cooler lakeside.

Tonight will be dry with possibly some patchy fog where the skies clear out overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Sunday looks to be the pick day of the weekend with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 70s, though cooler by the lake.

Monday, we'll once again have plenty of sun with highs in the upper 70s lakeside and low to mid 80s inland.

The warm temps will continue right through the end of the week, with small chances of rain entering the forecast starting Thursday.

Summer isn't done yet!

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning Rain Ends, Dry Sunday

TODAY: Showers and t'storms gradually ending, then some breaks of afternoon sunshine.

High: 76, though cooler right along the lake.

Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 62.

Wind: SE 3-6 MPH.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.

High: 78 though cooler lakeside.

Wind: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

Highs: 78 lakefront... 82 inland.

Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

TUES: Mostly sunny.

High: 81.

WEDS: Partly cloudy and warm.

High: 83.

