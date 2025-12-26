Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning drizzle, mild into the weekend

We are going to stay mild through Sunday before more cold air arrives to begin the upcoming week. Today, a quick-moving system is bringing some patches of drizzle or a little light rain, but it will end through the morning. It will be mild again today, with highs in the mid-40s.

Things will be quiet and mild tonight, though we could see some patchy fog late, with lows in the mid-30s.

Saturday looks dry and mild again, with highs in the mid-40s. That will be the pick day of the weekend if you need to get things done outside.

Sunday starts to go downhill, especially in the afternoon, as rain develops through the area. Temperatures will pop into the upper 40s. Enjoy it because the changes arrive Sunday night.

Sunday night, the rain will probably start to mix with or change over to a quick shot of snow. Any accumulation would be light, though any water on the ground may quickly freeze through the night as temperatures fall below freezing into the 20s.

Monday is going to be a colder, windy day with possibly a few snow showers or flurries to start. Highs will only be in the upper 20s.

We will stay below freezing, with highs only in the 20s for most of the rest of the upcoming week into the new year.

TODAY: Any drizzle or light rain ends this morning, then cloudy and mild.

High: 45.

Wind: SE to NW 5-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible

late

Low: 35.

Wind: Bec. SE 3-8 MPH.

SATURDAY: Moslty cloudy and mild.

High: 44.

Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Rain developing in the afternoon,

possibly mixing in with some snow at night.

High: 48.

Wind: Bec. N 5-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Windy and colder with a chance of a

few morning snow showers or flurries.

High: 27.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool.

High: 28.

