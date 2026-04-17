Dense fog has set in across southern Wisconsin following a lake breeze last night. Visibility drops below 1 mile are common across the area. As winds pick up, the fog will mix out by late morning. Highs climb into the upper 60s lakeside and mid-70s farther inland. Sunshine will give way to more cloud cover as storms move in from the West.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring another severe weather threat for southeastern Wisconsin. Showers and storms will move in from the West this evening. The strongest storms may contain damaging winds, hail and torrential downpours. As the storms move East, they are expected to weaken and leave a more favorable area for tornadic development. As a result, the tornado threat is lower for Milwaukee.

WATCH: Dense fog has set in across southern Wisconsin following a lake breeze last night

Southeast Wisconsin weather: More Storms Tonight; Flooding Possible

Hi-res models suggest 1-2" of rainfall is the most persistent storms. This will almost certainly create flooding conditions wherever it occurs. A Flood Watch is in place for the entire area from 1P - 7A Saturday. Please use extreme caution near rivers and avoid flooded roadways.

Thankfully, an extended period of dry weather follows tonight's storms. Highs will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s this weekend. The 60s return next week.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: AM Fog; Partly Cloudy, Storms At Night

High: 68 Lake 76 Inland

Wind: SE 5-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 42

Wind: S/W 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Rain Ends, Mostly Sunny

High: 50

Winds: W 10-15 G 25 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 47

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 68

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.