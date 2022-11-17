Southeast Wisconsin weather: More snow showers Thursday

A few more snow showers will continue Thursday, with little to no accumulation. Winds start to pick up throughout the day and will be west 10-15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph. Colder air will move in with the winds, leading to highs near freezing, 32° in the afternoon. When you factor in the wind, it will feel more like 10-15°.

Skies stay mostly cloudy Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures fall to near 20° overnight and climb into the upper 20s by the afternoon. With winds staying west 15-20 G30 mph, wind chill values will be near 0° Friday morning and 10-15° in the afternoon.

Winds remain gusty at times through the weekend. Morning lows will be in the teens Saturday and Sunday, with wind chills around -5° to 5°. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 20s, with wind chills 5°-15°. We'll have another chance for some light snow Saturday, otherwise skies become sunny Sunday and will continue into next week.

THURSDAY: Light snow. Cloudy. BreezyWind chill: 15-20°

Accumulation: <1"

High: 33

Wind: W 10-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy

Low: 21

Wind: W 15 G30 mph

Wind chill: 0-5°

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy

High: 29

Wind: W 15-20 G25 mph

Wind chill: 10-15°

SATURDAY: Light snow. Cloudy. Breezy

Accumulation: None

High: 28

Wind: W 15-20 G30 mph

Wind chill: 10-15°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 29

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Wind chill: 10-15°

Monday: Mostly sunny

High: 41