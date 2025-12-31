Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: More snow on the way Wednesday

Storm Team 4 morning update for Wednesday, December 31

One round of snow is out and another is on the way later today! Overnight lows have fallen into the mid-20s thanks to a mostly cloudy sky. Another round of light snow showers moves across southern Wisconsin late this morning & into the afternoon. Accumulations will remain under 1".

Nothwest winds ramp up and clouds clear out late tonight. Overnight lows crash into the single-digits. Wind chills will dip below-zero by tomorrow morning. It'll be a brisk start to 2026!

Watch: When we could get back to the 30s:

A few clouds are around tomorrow as highs climb into the teens. A quiet, but chilly weather pattern sets up for the weekend. Highs will hover in the upper 20s to the 30s by early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Less than 1"; Breezy
High: 30
Wind: W 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Breezy; Cold
Low: 7
Wind Chill: -5 to 5
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Very Cold
High: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 22

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 24

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 28

