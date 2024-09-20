Southeast Wisconsin weather: More rain coming on Sunday

We got rain! At first glance this morning it looks like most areas picked up between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain early this morning. Those showers are exiting this morning, and we will see decreasing clouds and more sunshine into this afternoon. High temperatures stay warm in the mid 80s.

We're seeing another beautiful and warm day to start off the weekend with highs in the lower 80s along the lakefront and mid to upper 80s inland as our winds switch back to the southeast. A good chance for a soaking rainfall Sunday with a low pressure sliding across the Midwest. The latest trend has been a little further south but as of right now that still keeps rainfall across the southern half of the state. Still thinking a half inch to an inch of rainfall with lower totals to the north.

Some rain chances will linger into Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures. The first day of fall is Sunday and it will feel more like it as temperatures fall into the low to mid 70s. Some highs are only going to be in the upper 60s on Monday too.



FRIDAY: Showers End Early, Decreasing Clouds, Becoming Sunny, WarmHigh: 84

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 60 Lake, 55 Inland

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm

High: 83 Lake, 87 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Likely

High: 74

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Chance

High: 69

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Rain Chance

High: 70

