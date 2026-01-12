Southeast Wisconsin weather: Monday sunshine; midweek mix

The workweek starts off with some sunshine and warmth before a midweek mix rolls in. Some mid- and high-level clouds are moving over southern Wisconsin early this morning. Overnight lows have fallen into the mid-20s. As sunshine returns later today, highs will jump into the lower 40s.

A clipper system dives in from the northwest late tonight and into Tuesday. Light rain showers will gradually overspread Wisconsin on Tuesday morning. It will not be a complete washout, and we may see some midday sunshine. On-and-off rain will be back in the late evening and overnight hours. As colder air moves in, rain will switch over to snow by Wednesday morning. Then, we look for on-and-off snow showers throughout Wednesday.

A breezy northeast wind may trigger lake-effect snow showers. Any subtle changes in wind direction will impact any totals seen near the lakefront. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest. Accumulations appear minor at this time.

A brief window of sunshine returns on Thursday before another round of snow for the weekend.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 32

Wind: SW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Partly Cloudy

High: 45

Wind: W 10-20 G25

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow; Mostly Cloudy & Windy; Falling Temperatures

High: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 24

FRIDAY: Chance Snow

High: 31

