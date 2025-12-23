Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild & cloudy

Overnight drizzle has moved out of southeast Wisconsin, and the sky is beginning to clear. Overnight lows have fallen into the mid-30s near the Milwaukee metro area and just below freezing farther west. Some slick spots cannot be ruled out, especially on untreated and elevated surfaces.

Sunshine returns today as highs rise into the lower 40s. The week of Christmas features mild weather but plenty of cloud cover.

Temperatures will be near 40 degrees tomorrow. A round of sprinkles is possible late in the evening and overnight into Christmas Day. Most of Christmas will be dry, but given a longer period of northerly winds, high temperatures have been reduced into the lower 40s. Another round of rain and mixed precipitation is possible after sunset on Christmas into early Friday.

The mild stretch continues into Saturday before a cold snap arrives Sunday. Highs will fall into the 20s early next week.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 29

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Rain

High: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Rain/Mix Late

High: 40

FRIDAY: Chance AM Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

