Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild and windy Friday

This weekend brings some wild Wisconsin weather. Wind speeds pick up today - gusting as high as 40 mph. Clouds roll in throughout the day, but temperatures are expected to climb towards the lower 50s.

As a cold front advances towards Wisconsin, a few showers/drizzle are possible this evening. Winds switch out of the NW after midnight & temperatures dive into the 20s early Saturday. Wind chills may drop to near-zero in some spots. Sunshine gradually breaks out by Saturday afternoon. Late-day wind chills will only climb into the teens. Wind gusts could top 45 mph from early in the morning through early afternoon.

Temperatures moderate by Sunday - climbing towards 40° under a mostly sunny sky.

Next week features an active pattern which may bring occasional flurries Monday - Wednesday. Highs will top out in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Windy. Scattered rain showers late.

High: 51

Wind: S/SW 10-15 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Wintry Mix; Cloudy & Windy

Low: 22

Wind: S 15-25 G 45 mph

SATURDAY: Chance Early AM Flurries; Windy & Becoming Sunny

High: 29

Wind chills: 5-15°

Wind: W 20-25 G40 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny & Breezy

High: 40

Wind: W 15-20 G 35 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Wintry Mix

High: 41

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance Flurries

High: 36