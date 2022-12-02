Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild and windy Friday

This weekend brings some wild Wisconsin weather. Wind speeds pick up today - gusting as high as 40 mph. Clouds roll in throughout the day, but temperatures are expected to climb towards the lower 50s.
As a cold front advances towards Wisconsin, a few showers/drizzle are possible this evening. Winds switch out of the NW after midnight & temperatures dive into the 20s early Saturday. Wind chills may drop to near-zero in some spots. Sunshine gradually breaks out by Saturday afternoon. Late-day wind chills will only climb into the teens. Wind gusts could top 45 mph from early in the morning through early afternoon.
Temperatures moderate by Sunday - climbing towards 40° under a mostly sunny sky.
Next week features an active pattern which may bring occasional flurries Monday - Wednesday. Highs will top out in the 30s.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Windy. Scattered rain showers late.
High: 51
Wind: S/SW 10-15 G40 mph
TONIGHT: Slight Chance Wintry Mix; Cloudy & Windy
Low: 22
Wind: S 15-25 G 45 mph
SATURDAY: Chance Early AM Flurries; Windy & Becoming Sunny
High: 29
Wind chills: 5-15°
Wind: W 20-25 G40 mph
SUNDAY: Sunny & Breezy
High: 40
Wind: W 15-20 G 35 mph
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Wintry Mix
High: 41
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance Flurries
High: 36