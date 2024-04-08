Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild and sunny with a good eclipse view

We're seeing nice temperatures this morning in the upper 30s and low 40s to start off this Monday. The low pressure that brought rain yesterday is now spinning over Minnesota. That will keep clouds and rain chances to the north as drier air in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere gets sucked into the south side of this system.

That is why the forecast has trended dry and sunny for today. Which is great news for viewing the solar eclipse this afternoon. Central and northern Wisconsin will still have clouds around but here in southern Wisconsin we should get a good view! Highs today will be comfortable in the mid 60s!

There's a small chance for some wrap around moisture to return tonight into early Tuesday morning with an isolated shower possible, but most will stay dry. Temperatures this week will hold steady in the 50s and 60s. Better chances for rain will be on Thursday.



MONDAY: Partly Cloudy Becoming Mostly SunnyHigh: 64

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Ch. Shower, Partly Cloudy

Low: 47

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Slight Ch. Shower Early, Partly Cloudy

High: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Increasing PM Clouds

High: 57 Lake 64 Inland

THURSDAY: Cloudy, Rain Likely

High: 51

FRIDAY: Windy, Partly Cloudy

High: 56

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.