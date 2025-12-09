A clipper system rolled through Wisconsin overnight, delivering a dusting to 1 inch of snowfall. That snow is covering roadways and sidewalks early Tuesday morning. While most roads will be cleared in time for the morning drive, use extra caution while heading out this morning.

Watch: When a wintry mix spreads over the area

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Messy wintry mix on the way

Breezy southerly winds take hold today, boosting temperatures above freezing for the first time in nine days. Most of Tuesday will be dry before a wintry mix spreads over the area later today. Rain and snow showers enter the region after 4 p.m. A rain-snow line bears watching this evening and overnight. Rain and freezing rain are more likely near and south of I-94.

The Milwaukee metro area will be a transition zone from rain to snow. Almost all snow is expected farther north of I-94, where snowfall accumulations may reach up to 3 inches. Some places in northern Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties may see a bit more.

Expect a messy Tuesday evening commute. Southerly winds will continue overnight and into Wednesday. As the low pivots through southern Wisconsin, a lull in precipitation is expected around midnight. Cold air flows in on the backside of the departing system. A few snow showers will pick up just before daybreak and linger for the Wednesday morning commute. Be aware that some roads, sidewalks and parking lots may become icy and slippery due to rain falling on frozen ground.

While temperatures may top out in the mid-30s early Wednesday, the thermometer will fall throughout the day, dropping into the 20s by 5 p.m.

Overnight lows will crash into the single digits and teens first thing Thursday. A cold stretch of weather is expected into the weekend. A few passing flurries are possible Friday and again Saturday. Another cold snap is anticipated over the weekend, with overnight lows dipping below zero while highs may barely exit the single digits.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Snow Mix Late

High: 35

Wind: W 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Rain/Snow Mix

Low: 30

Wind: S 10-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Early Snow; Falling Temperatures

High: 34; Falling to 25 by 5P

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 21

FRIDAY: Chance Snow

High: 25

SATURDAY: Chance Flurry; Very Cold

High: 10

